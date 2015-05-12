Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg is returning to work on a modified schedule

Facebook/Sheryl Sandberg Dave Goldberg and Sheryl Sandberg

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg is returning to work on a modified schedule today, following the death of her husband earlier this month, a Facebook spokesperson said.

Sandberg, who oversees Facebook’s business operations, will not be doing any travelling for the time being and will adopt a slightly modified schedule that fits with when her children are at school.

Sandberg’s husband, Dave Goldberg, who was the CEO of Internet start-up SurveyMonkey, died unexpectedly while exercising on vacation in Mexico earlier this month. Goldberg was a well-liked and much-respected figure in Silicon Valley, and his untimely death has been mourned by many of the tech industry’s leaders.

Sandberg’s decision to return to work, rather than taking a leave, was made on the advice of child psychologists who noted the importance of re-establishing regular routines, according to Recode.

