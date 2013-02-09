Even When She Was A Kid, You Could Tell Sheryl Sandberg Would Be A Billionaire Someday

Photo: Flickr/Sit With Me

When Sheryl Sandberg was a kid, she was already exhibiting the traits of a leader.In Sandberg’s upcoming book about women advancing in the workplace, Lean In: Women, Work, and the Will to Lead, she discusses, among other things, how she took charge as a child, The Huffington Post reports.



Sandberg writes in the book that she “allegedly spent [her] time organising shows that [she] could direct and clubs that [she] could run.”

But she also spent a lot of time organising the lives of other people. At Sandberg’s wedding, here’s what her brother and sister told guests during a speech:

“To the best of our knowledge Sheryl never actually played as a child, but really just organised other children’s play. Sheryl supervised adults as well. When our parents went away on vacation, our grandparents used to babysit. Before our parents left, Sheryl protested, ‘Now I have to take care of David and Michelle and Grandma and Grandpa too. It’s not fair!'”

Sandberg also taught her younger siblings to follow her around, listen to her monologues, and “scream the word ‘Right!’ when [she] concluded,” Sandberg writes.

Now, Sandberg is one of the richest self-made women in the world. Granted, that was back when Facebook was a billion-dollar company. But the company is still doing great.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.