Facebook's Self-Serve Ads Are Ridiculously Easy To Make

Facebook’s business is finally bustling.



One big reason: It caught an edge with its self-service advertising product.

Why?

Three reasons:

“Ultra” demographic targeting. TBI Research analyst Rory Maher says some advertisers are even moving some of their spend from Google to Facebook because Facebook’s self-service ads can be “ultra-targeted.” Rory wrote, ” An example used was the ability to target ‘Americans that are married or engaged and are avid flyfishers.’ You can’t do that on Google.”

The booming virtual goods economy. Another reason Facebook’s self-service ad business is booming is that social games makers like Zynga and PlayFish are making lots of money selling users virtual goods. To keep those users coming back, they’re spending lots of money on Facebook ads.

Self-service ads are super easy to make.

How to make a Facebook ad in 15 minutes →

Photo: xiaming

Go to Facebook.com/advertising Click 'create an ad' above the ads on the right side. Decide where to send people Enter the Web address for the page you want people who click on the ad to go to. For the purposes of this example, we'll pretend we need to entice people who work at Google's office in New York to read more SAI (they already read it!), so we've entered the URL for our story 'The Google Brain Drain Goes On And On.' Write a clickable headline Use 25 characters or less. Don't be too spammy. Write the ad copy You only get 135 characters, so bring your Tweet-writing skills to bear. Remember: Because of Facebook's impressive targeting, you can address your audience specifically. Here, we address Google New York employees directly. Find an image for the ad Don't waste time with photoshop. Just take a screen grab of your logo or use a picture of your product already on the Internet. Make sure you own the image rights. We're using the 'Google Brain Drain' logo we already created for the post. Upload the photo Click 'browse.' Find your image. Then click 'open.' Proofread your ad If it looks good. Click 'continue.' Target by Geography You can target your ad by country, state/province, and city. We're targeting our ad to New York and Mountain View, where big Google offices are. Target by…a lot! You can target your ad to users based on age, sex, education, workplaces, relationships, sexual preference, language, group membership, page membership, and application usage. We're targeting everyone who work at Google, so we filled out the workplaces box and left the rest blank. Check your scope Facebook tells you about how many people you're targeting. Is the number way too big or way too small? If it's too small, target more people. If it's too big, make your targeting more specific. If it's a fine size, click 'Continue.' Set your budget We're going to spend $2 per day on this campaign because its just a demonstration. But spend as much as you like…there's no maximum. Decide your schedule, bid and metrics We're going to run our ad indefinitely, though this screen grab shows how we could have set it to run for a month. Since this campaign is more about raising our awareness among Googlers in New York, we decided to pay per impression. Keep in mind, it'll be easier to track ROI if you choose to pay per click. Either way, Facebook will estimate how many clicks or impressions your ad will get each day. Click 'create.' Enter your credit card Please don't use our number to buy stuff on the Internet! Click 'place order.' All done! Facebook will review your ad and throw it up ASAP. Bookmark this page to track your campaign.

