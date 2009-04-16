Facebook's New Recruiting Video

Facebook has been putting a lot of effort into its videos lately.

The latest: A beautiful, hi-def video illustrating how the company’s engineers elegantly handle almost 2,000 photo uploads per second and manage more than 40 billion photos. All with what one Facebook engineer, Bob, says is the highest active-user-per-developer ratio ever — about 1 million users per developer.

But also: Look at how much fun they’re having! Not just working on important projects with lots of responsibility, but also playing frisbee, walking around their super-clean datacenter, and hanging out in their high-tech office. What engineer wouldn’t want to work there?

