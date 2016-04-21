Facebook's 900 million Messenger users can voice call multiple friends at the same time -- here's how to do it

David Ramos/Getty Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Facebook is rolling out a new Messenger feature over the next 24 hours that will allow people to hold group calls with multiple people at a time.

Some reports suggest you’ll be able to speak to 50 people at once but TechCrunch is reporting that the feature only allows you to talk to 12 people at once.

David Marcus, head of Messenger, announced global rollout on his Facebook page on Wednesday. In the post, he also explained how to use the new feature.

“From any group conversations, just tap on the phone icon to initiate a group call,” he wrote. “You can then manage individual participants on the next screen.

“If you have the latest version of Messenger, you should see the phone icon appear in group conversations within the next 24 hours. Give it a try, and as always, let us know how we can make it even better for you!”

It’s worth noting that this isn’t a video-chatting feature. That’s still reserved for one-to-one conversations.

Group audio calling is one of several features that Facebook has rolled out to Messenger recently, along with chatbots and mini-games.

Earlier this month, Facebook announced that Messenger had 900 million users, making the chatting platform one of Facebook’s most successful products.

NOW WATCH: The model who quit Instagram says she felt pressure to flaunt her sexuality at age 14



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.