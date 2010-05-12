Facebook's Response To Privacy Concerns: "If You’re Not Comfortable Sharing, Don’t."

Elliot Schrage, vice president for public policy at Facebook, responded to questions from concerned users about recent changes to Facebook’s privacy settings in a post at The New York Times.



Privacy advocates and members of the technology media have been fiercely critical of Facebook’s latest changes, which make all users’ interests public. Elliot answered a range of questions on the issue, but his response boils down to the following:

Facebook is very sorry that the changes confused people, and it will do a better job ensuring that its privacy settings are more transparent in the future.

Facebook is not at all sorry about the substance of the changes. No one is being forced to join Facebook, and no one who does join is being forced to list their interests. “If you’re not comfortable sharing, don’t.”

Elliot never gives a convincing explanation for why the option to keep interests private was removed, so his responses are unlikely to satisfy many of Facebook’s critics. But so far, there isn’t any indication that more than a handful of Facebook’s 400 million users care.

