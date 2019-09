Facebook made a smart move today, acquiring red-hot mobile photo-sharing service Instagram for $1 billion. Not only does Facebook now own an important mobile property, but it also took its biggest threat – a thriving mobile-only social network – off the market. Brilliant.



