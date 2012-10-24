Facebook's Q3 Ad Pricing Data Shows Mobile Leading The Way

Spruce Media, a Facebook media buyer that handles four of Facebook’s top five ad clients, says that the social network increased average effective ad prices for clients in Q3 2012 by 27.5%. Much of that increase came from Facebook’s new mobile ad products.



Facebook releases its Q3 2012 earnings later today. Average increased prices across Facebook’s platform would bode well for its nascent ad business.

An analysis of 86 billion impressions by Spruce shows that Facebook CPMs (cost per thousand impressions served) have almost reached 60 cents, on average:

Photo: Spruce Media

Mobile-only ad placement is now Facebook’s most expensive product, at $5.74 per CPM:

Photo: Spruce Media

The new Page Post Ad, which also appears on mobile devices as part of users’ News Feeds, is also lucrative:

Photo: Spruce Media

Read Spruce’s full report on Facebook’s Q3 ad performance here.



