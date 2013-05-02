Facebook's Q1 Investor Slides: What Zuckerberg Is Telling Wall Street Right Now

Jim Edwards
mark zuckerberg introduces facebook homeCEO Mark Zuckerberg

Here’s Facebook’s Q1 2013 investor presentation slideshow.

It was a mixed quarter for Facebook, as the company beat revenue expectations and slightly missed on profits.

We’ve NOT included the boring stuff like the standard disclosures and the appendix with the accounting reconciliations.

(If you still want that level of nitty-gritty, see the original version here.)

Otherwise …

Here we go!

Facebook Q1 2013

Facebook Q1 2013

Facebook Q1 2013

Facebook Q1 2013

Facebook Q1 2013

Facebook Q1 2013

Facebook Q1 2013

Facebook Q1 2013

Facebook Q1 2013

Facebook Q1 2013

Facebook Q1 2013

Facebook Q1 2013

Facebook Q1 2013

Facebook Q1 2013

Facebook Q1 2013

Facebook Q1 2013

Facebook Q1 2013

That's all folks!

See our full coverage of Facebook's Q1 2013 earnings right here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.