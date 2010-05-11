Facebook's Privacy Policies Are The Subprime Mortgages Of The Ad Industry

If the advertising industry wants to avoid extensive oversight, then the larger players in the industry, the Lehmans and Goldman Sachs of our world, especially have to play a major role in devising responsible privacy policies that are respectful to the consumer.



Unfortunately, Facebook’s privacy policies are a step backwards in this regard. The new policies released as part of its endeavour to be the centre of the social web are troubling on several counts:

They represent a move to an opt-out process from an opt-in. As Schumer and Co. pointed out, you can’t build trust with an opt-out policy. Consumers need to have control over their information and how it’s being used. Taking this control away is a sure-fire means of eroding trust. Want a precedent? Take a look back … to Facebook Beacon.

The new policies allow apps to retain data collected from Facebook profiles for more than 24 hours (before they were allowed to keep data for up to 24 hours). In the world of the nanosecond, 24 hours is a very long time.

