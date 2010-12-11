Facebook's Plan To Take Over The Web Is Working

Facebook‘s efforts to expand its web presence beyond its own site are going incredibly well. While the growth of Facebook.com traffic has slowed in recent months, interaction with Facebook from elsewhere, through Connect, Like buttons, and other social plugins is taking off.



Inside Facebook, monitoring Facebook’s official stats page, notes that Facebook “now has more than 250 million users engaging with its external products, including Connect, the Like button and other ‘social plugins.’ That’s up from 150 million in late June, and 60 million in February.”

Facebook has refrained from advertising around its off-site products, and is generally not in a hurry to monetise all this activity. But step 1 in its world domination plan — put its brand everywhere, and keep everyone logged in to Facebook all the time — is off to a tremendous start.

