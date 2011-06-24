Facebook's Oldest Employee Not Named Mark Zuckerberg Is Leaving

Jay Yarow
Colleran

Facebook is losing the last of its old guard (aside from Mark Zuckerberg).

Kevin Colleran is leaving after six and a half years at the company. He was the first ad salesperson.

He’ll stay in startup land advising Buddy Media and Sean Parker’s Facebook-based startup Causes. He’ll also do some angel investing says Liz Gannes at All Things D, who first broke the news.

