Facebook's Oldest Employee Not Named Mark Zuckerberg Is Leaving

Facebook is losing the last of its old guard (aside from Mark Zuckerberg).



Kevin Colleran is leaving after six and a half years at the company. He was the first ad salesperson.

He’ll stay in startup land advising Buddy Media and Sean Parker’s Facebook-based startup Causes. He’ll also do some angel investing says Liz Gannes at All Things D, who first broke the news.

