Facebook's NYC Digs: Photos!

What does Facebook’s $29,000-a-month New York office look like? A tipster clued us in on some photos of the company’s new and old offices. We’re not totally sure which is which, but we think the old office is here, here, and here, and the new office is here, here, here, and here. As Peter Kafka said earlier, it looks like… an office.
