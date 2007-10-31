Facebook's NY Rent: $29k/Month

First we found Facebook’s secret Midtown office. Now, thanks to a helpful reader with access to a real estate database, we can tell you what Mark Zuckerberg is paying for the 5,350 square feet he’s renting in the French Building: $65 per square foot, or $347,750 a year. That’s $29,000 a month. Full details after jump.

Our tipster wonders why Facebook is slumming it in midtown: While the French Building has cool art deco flourishes, it’s considered a “B” building by commercial real estate standards, and it’s not really wired for state-of-the-art IT companies. Google’s Chelsea space, by comparison, is famously situated right over a major Internet hotbed. But this doesn’t seem like a mystery to us: Google’s NY office is heavy on actual engineers, and there’s actual technical work happening there. Facebook’s NY outpost, at least for now, is a sales office with a heavy Madison Avenue orientation.

Update: A reader tells us that Google has right of first refusal on every available new floor at its Chelsea outpost. No idea if it’s true, but does sound plausible.

