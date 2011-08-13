Facebook's Next Moves: Media And E-Commerce

With social ticketing, Zuckerberg could fill that seat next to him pretty quickly.

Today, games make up the bulk of third-party apps on Facebook. But the company sees big opportunities in two other areas: media and e-commerce.Facebook games director Sean Ryan explained this morning that the game platform is the most mature of Facebook’s third-party platforms — it’s been around for four years, and popular games from Zynga and other developers make up a big part of Facebook revenue.



Next up, the company is focusing on media — particularly music and video apps. Sharing music is a no-brainer, but Ryan said offering straight movie rentals, as Facebook did with “Batman: The Dark Night” earlier this year, doesn’t have enough of a social element to make it all that interesting for Facebook. Instead, the company is looking for ways to make video sharing with friends possible.

Beyond that, Facebook sees big opportunities in the social side of e-commerce.

Ryan offered concert and sports ticketing as an example.

Nobody likes to go to concerts and ball games alone, but the online ticketing experience today isn’t very social — usually you send a message to friends asking who’s interested, then somebody buys a block of tickets and gets reimbursed later.

Imagine, though, if you could share information about which tickets you’ve already purchased — including where they’re located. Friends who wanted to join you could see how many tickets you have left and exactly where they are, or buy their own tickets nearby.

Ticket sellers like Ticketmaster would reap the benefits. Today, Ryan says, each time a user posts an event to a friend’s news feed, it generates more than $5 in additional sales. So there’s huge opportunity to increase that amount by making the ticketing process more social.

