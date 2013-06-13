Look At Facebook's Gorgeous Newest Data centre Built With Its Game-Changing Servers

Facebook’s Luleå, Sweden, data centre

Facebook’s newest data centre, built at the edge of the arctic circle in Luleå, Sweden, came online today.



Look at the picture. Notice what’s missing? Not a single logo from a single manufacturer.

Instead, this new data is filled entirely with the funky-looking custom servers and other hardware that Facebook designed itself with its game-changing Open Compute Project.

Facebook, via the OCP, gives away those designs for free to any enterprise that wants to build “vanity free” hardware, meaning super fast servers without a lot of bells, whistles, and design waste.

The OCP project is about two years old now and it has become a phenom that has grown far beyond Facebook and far beyond servers. OCP is also tackling storage and network gear.

Facebook’s ultimate goal is to do for hardware what Linux did for software: create open source hardware where users are calling the shots, not just hardware vendors.

The Luleå data centre is cool for another reason. It’s 100% powered by renewable hydro-electric energy.

