Facebook's New Twitter-Squashing Privacy Settings

Facebook hosted a conference call today to introduce new privacy settings.
The gist of it is, Facebook is making it so users can share links, text, video and photographs with either their friends, a sub-set of their friends, or — just like Twitter — “everyone.” Previously, users could only share these things with their friends. The changes will take three weeks and will roll out in waves.
Here’s a how Facebook illustrated the new options for reporters:
View more presentations from guest5f7bf4.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.