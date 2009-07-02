Facebook's New Twitter-Squashing Privacy Settings

Facebook hosted a conference call today to introduce new privacy settings.



The gist of it is, Facebook is making it so users can share links, text, video and photographs with either their friends, a sub-set of their friends, or — just like Twitter — “everyone.” Previously, users could only share these things with their friends. The changes will take three weeks and will roll out in waves.

Here’s a how Facebook illustrated the new options for reporters:

Facebook Privacy Enhancements



View more presentations from guest5f7bf4.

