Facebook's New Russian Investor Plans Its Own IPO

There may be a way to bet on Facebook in the public markets within the next three years whether the social network IPOs on schedule or not.



Digital Sky Technologies CEO Yuri Milner, whose firm yesterday announced it would acquire 1.96% of Facebook for $200 million, told Russian news site Slon.ru DST will IPO within the next three years.

Here’s the Russian text:

Мы не собираемся продавать российские активы. Наша модель – это вывод холдинговой компании на IPO, я имею в виду IPO самой Digital Sky Technologies. Сроки IPO зависят от состояния мировых рынков и от готовности Digital Sky Technologies к этому событию. Думаю, это случится в течение ближайших трех лет.

And a rough Google translation:

We are not going to sell Russian assets. Our model – is the holding company for the withdrawal of IPO, I mean the IPO of Digital Sky Technologies. IPO timing dependent on the state of world markets and the willingness of Digital Sky Technologies for the event. I think it will happen within the next three years.

Here’s how DST describes its portfolio companies — besides new one, Facebook — on its own Web site:

@Mail.ru Mail.ru is the leading web-portal in the Russian speaking world. The company has 50m registered accounts in its core product – free email. The company has also successfully diversified into 40 other products, including search, MMO-games, social networking, instant messaging and other verticals. It has a monthly user base of over 30m and 12m daily visitors.

Forticom Forticom Group is one of the world’s largest social networking companies, and the owner and operator of the leading social networks Russia / CIS (Odnoklassniki.ru), Poland (Nasza-Klasa.pl), the Baltics (One.lv, One.lt), and other markets.

vkontakte.ru Vkontakte.ru is a leading social network in the Russian speaking world with over 34 million registered users. With over 1.5bn daily pageviews and 9.5m visitors per day, it is one of the most popular websites globally.

Astrum Online Entertainment Astrum Online Entertainment is the largest developer and operator of MMO games in Russia operating more than 30 MMO game titles. Nival Online, Nikita.Online, IT Territory, TimeZero and DJ Games operate under the Astrum umbrella.

OE Investments OE Investments is the largest Russian operator of electronic payments and owns two leading payment systems, OSMP and E-port. It also owns related assets that diversify the services offered, namely Direct Contact, a payment on-terminal advertising system, and the Mobile Wallet company, a mobile payment application operator.

HeadHunter HeadHunter.ru is the #1 Russian job site, providing recruitment classifieds and related services to job seekers and Corporate Customers. In addition to Russia, the company has a strong presence in Ukraine, Belarus and Kazakhstan.

CED centre For Economic Development operates the leading Russian e-commerce platforms that allow small, medium and large enterprises to effectively engage in online trading.

