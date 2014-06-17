Facebook Is Officially That Nosy Relative At Thanksgiving Dinner

Facebook is officially that nosy relative you can’t get off your back at Thanksgiving dinner.

Its been asking users a series of questions, everything from the date of a first kiss to “when you lost weight,” asking users to update their profiles with their favourite memories and experiences and moments.

This is becoming more and more frequent ever since the “ask” button popped up.

Here’s an example:

Don’t remember some of these things? No problem, just hand over your address.

It’s a dream for targeted advertising masked as “memories” and “moments” on the social network. If you’re engaged, you’ll get an onslaught of wedding ads. If you’re married, perhaps there’s a baby in your future. Just remember, every piece of information you give to Facebook is opportunity to categorize you for its advertisers.

Seriously, your first flight?

