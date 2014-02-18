We Tried The New Facebook App That Everyone's Hyperventilating About -- It's Fantastic

<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> After years of the same-old Facebook mobile experience, the company has taken a bold step into the future. A couple weeks ago they released their new app for iPhone called "Paper." They're touting it as a news reader product similar to an experience like Flipboard or Feedly, but it actually does a lot more. In fact, Paper can do pretty much everything that your normal Facebook app can do. Messages, notifications, News Feed, it's all there. You could even make an argument for ditching the old app altogether if you were that big a fan of the new app. After spending a couple weeks with it, that's exactly what I did, and I'm not turning back. Produced by Matt Johnston

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.