Facebook's New Mobile Boss Has Been Power-Testing Foursquare

Facebook named an ex-Googler, Erick Tseng, its head of mobile products yesterday.



As rumours circulate that Facebook and Foursquare have been talking about a potential deal, we just noticed that Tseng has been power testing Foursquare over the last 2.5 weeks.

This is Erick’s real Foursquare profile, and according to his Facebook wall, he’s been using Foursquare a lot lately: His first “check-in” was April 27, and he’s checked in 43 times since then over a span of 13 “nights out.”

In that span, he’s earned seven “badges.” Notably, he checked in 10+ times within 12 hours to earn the “Overshare” badge on May 2.

This may mean nothing, of course — Erick could just be a late adopter for a tool that a bunch of his friends and pretty much everyone in the tech industry is using. Or maybe he’s actually trying to get to know Foursquare because he might soon be working on it. (Or, we’d add, because maybe Google was interested in it — not Facebook.)

More in our story here: Latest Foursquare Deal Gossip: Yahoo Walked Away, Facebook In The Picture→



