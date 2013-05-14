Wow, People Are Really Slamming Facebook Over Its New iPhone Icon

A new icon for Facebook appeared for iPhone 6.1 users today and it’s causing a lot of reaction on Twitter.



We saw some 200 tweets about it in the past hour.

The big change? Grid lines behind the “F.”

A lot of people are really slamming it.

The new Facebook icon is so ugly wtf twitter.com/GE0RGEGARRETT/… — george (@GE0RGEGARRETT) May 13, 2013

Facebook’s new app icon? WTF were they thinking. Web 2.0 called they want their icon back — Kawsar Ali (@iamkawsar) May 14, 2013

Facebook either just changed their app icon or accidentally shipped their internal version of the icon. twitter.com/dhg/status/334… — Dave Gamache (@dhg) May 13, 2013

Might delete Facebook from my ipad because of how stupid the new icon looks — Jack Smith (@JackSmith_8) May 14, 2013

Not everyone on Twitter hates it, but we had to search a bit to find a this tweet:

The new Facebook icon is perrtyyy snazzy — Ethan Bliss (@ethan_bliss) May 14, 2013

