Wow, People Are Really Slamming Facebook Over Its New iPhone Icon

Julie Bort

A new icon for Facebook appeared for iPhone 6.1 users today and it’s causing a lot of reaction on Twitter.

We saw some 200 tweets about it in the past hour.

The big change? Grid lines behind the “F.”

A lot of people are really slamming it.

Not everyone on Twitter hates it, but we had to search a bit to find a this tweet:

