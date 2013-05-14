Wow, People Are Really Slamming Facebook Over Its New iPhone Icon

A new icon for Facebook appeared for iPhone 6.1 users today and it’s causing a lot of reaction on Twitter.
We saw some 200 tweets about it in the past hour.
The big change? Grid lines behind the “F.”
A lot of people are really slamming it.
The new Facebook icon is so ugly wtf twitter.com/GE0RGEGARRETT/…
— george (@GE0RGEGARRETT) May 13, 2013
Facebook’s new app icon? WTF were they thinking. Web 2.0 called they want their icon back
— Kawsar Ali (@iamkawsar) May 14, 2013
Facebook either just changed their app icon or accidentally shipped their internal version of the icon. twitter.com/dhg/status/334…
— Dave Gamache (@dhg) May 13, 2013
Might delete Facebook from my ipad because of how stupid the new icon looks
— Jack Smith (@JackSmith_8) May 14, 2013
Not everyone on Twitter hates it, but we had to search a bit to find a this tweet:
The new Facebook icon is perrtyyy snazzy
— Ethan Bliss (@ethan_bliss) May 14, 2013
