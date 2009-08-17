Facebook's New iPhone App On The Way

Facebook’s new iPhone app is done, and has been submitted to Apple for approval into the App Store, developer Joe Hewitt says. He promises more details and screenshots this week.

What’s new in the app?

Probably not push notifications — alerts that let you know when you have a new Facebook IM, wall post, or photo. Last month, Hewitt said they would be part of the 3.1 edition, and wouldn’t make it into 3.0.

Meanwhile, Hewitt posted the following features for 3.0:

1. The “new” News Feed

2. Like

3. Events (including the ability to RSVP)

4. Notes

5. Pages

6. Create new photo albums

7. Upload photos to any album

8. Zoom into photos

9. Easier photo tagging

10. Profile Pictures albums

11. A new home screen for easy access to all your stuff, search, and notifications

12. Add your favourite profiles and pages to the home screen

13. Better Notifications (they link to the comments so you can reply)

14. Quickly call or text people right from the Friends page

15. Messages you are typing will be restored if you quit or are interrupted by a phone call

Should be great. Facebook is consistently one of the top free apps in the App Store, and was the no. 1 most popular app of all time when Apple released its sales rankings earlier this year.

More than 10 million iPhone and iPod touch users will potentially download the update when it’s released.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.