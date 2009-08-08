Facebook's New iPhone App Is "Pretty Much Done"

Nicholas Carlson
  • Twitter was attacked because of one anti-Russian government blogger [WSJ]
  • Zynga acquired virtual world game MyMiniLife [Zynga Blog]
  • Facebook’s new iPhone app is “pretty much done” [TechCrunch]
  • Tech heroes of the past: Where are they now? [Royal Pingdom]
  • Word-of-mouth marketing to reach $3 billion by 2013 [Marketing Charts]
  • Murdoch will start by charging for the Sunday Times [Mashable]
  • William Morris tells literary clients to opt-out of Google Books settlement [NYT]

