What Facebook's New Frank Gehry Designed Headquarters Will Look Like

Facebook is preparing for a major expansion of its headquarters in Menlo Park, California.



Across the street from its current campus, it’s going to construct a Frank Gehry designed headquarters. Facebook got the go-ahead from Menlo Park this week to build.

Gehry is known for his wild, sweeping architecture. With Facebook being a hip tech company, one might suspect we’re going to see a big crazy look. We’re not.

Facebook wanted something more subdued, notes Ryan Tate at Wired.

Here are some models and drawings which give an idea of Facebook’s new home.

