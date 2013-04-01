What Facebook's New Frank Gehry Designed Headquarters Will Look Like

Facebook is preparing for a major expansion of its headquarters in Menlo Park, California.
Across the street from its current campus, it’s going to construct a Frank Gehry designed headquarters. Facebook got the go-ahead from Menlo Park this week to build.
Gehry is known for his wild, sweeping architecture. With Facebook being a hip tech company, one might suspect we’re going to see a big crazy look. We’re not.
Facebook wanted something more subdued, notes Ryan Tate at Wired.
Here are some models and drawings which give an idea of Facebook’s new home.
Here's the site. Right now it's undeveloped former industrial land. Environmental remediation starts in two weeks.
But a long, rectangular space would feel oppressive. So Gehry proposed angling the walls to create a more human sense of scale.
Here's the results: rows of desks and meeting rooms clustered throughout the building. You'll be able to walk from one end to the other without passing through a door. Note the looping ramp in the upper left—that gets you from the basement to the first floor to the roof.
The roof will be planted with grass, trees, and a vegetable garden. It's not just pretty—green roofs cut heating and cooling.
Here's a sliced open look at how the buildings will work. The parking lot is tucked away under the headquarters.
