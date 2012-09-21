Facebook's Plan To Make Employees Use Android Must Have Worked

Photo: Facebook
Facebook upgraded its Android app today.We knew this was coming because, as we previously reported, Facebook employees were being all but flat-out ordered to give up their iPhones and use Android instead. Management wanted employees to see first-hand why the Android app had a less-than-great reputation, sources told us.
The new Android app has been revamped to improve Facebook’s instant messaging and fix some bugs and performance problems, the company said.
Facebook also released a new-and-improved Facebook Messenger app for Android. It does a better job of showing who’s online and also lets you send a text to a Facebook peep from within the Messenger app.
The new apps are in the Google Play store now for Android 2.0 and Android 1.9.10 devices.
