Facebook's New Ad Format: Direct Response Forms On The Homepage

Facebook is testing a new ad format that allows advertisers to place direct-response forms on the homepage ad slots, Inside Facebook reports.



Facebook ads typically direct users to the advertising brand’s Facebook page, but the new ad format prompts users to fill out a direct response form.

The ad currently being tested is one for Chick-fil-A, offering a free sample of the chicken biscuit if users fill out the brand’s direct-response form.

Inside Facebook: The test makes sense for Facebook, as it seeks to offer more performance options to big brands and advertisers. CPG and foodservice advertisers are a great fit for “free sample” campaigns like this one, and Facebook could easily broaden this test to more types of subscription services if it so desired.

And we like that the form pops up on the homepage, so that users don’t have to leave the page to fill out the form.

Here’s what it looks like:

