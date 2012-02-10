Facebook's Most Important People

The two most important people at Facebook are CEO Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg.



You already knew that.

Thanks to a movie about his life, Zuckerberg is world famous.

Sandberg is getting that way. She is on track to becoming one of the world’s wealthiest self-made women.

But who are the other crucial players at Facebook? Who are the people who the company has to do everything it can to hang onto after its $100 billion IPO?

