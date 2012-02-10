Facebook's Most Important People

The two most important people at Facebook are CEO Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg.
You already knew that.
Thanks to a movie about his life, Zuckerberg is world famous.
Sandberg is getting that way. She is on track to becoming one of the world’s wealthiest self-made women.
But who are the other crucial players at Facebook? Who are the people who the company has to do everything it can to hang onto after its $100 billion IPO?
Facebook's various mobile apps are installed on over 400 million phones.
And yet, Facebook doesn't make much money at all from its mobile users.
Worse, Facebook is constantly beholden to the companies that make those phones and the companies that makes the operating systems for those phones. Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg publicly complained about this issue at our Ignition conference in December.
To solve these problems, Facebook is actually working on building its own phone and phone operating system.
Bret Taylor, former Facebook CTO, is the guy leading that project.
Chris Cox has had a remarkable career at Facebook.
He led development of the News Feed and then he took over Facebook's Human Resources department, where he crafted the company's guiding principles and turned around a poor recruiting track record.
Because he understands where Zuckerberg wants to take Facebook, he is one of the CEO's most trusted advisors. He is one of handful of his direct reports.
Sam Lessin has Mark Zuckerberg's ear.
The two went to Harvard together and formed a lasting bond.
After that, Lessin founded a startup called Drop.io. It didn't really take off, and Facebook acquired it last year -- mostly to employ Lessin.
Zuckerberg immediately put Lessin in charge of one of Facebook's most important pages, the user profile.
In the Fall, the company released 'Timeline' a completely redesigned profile.
Underneath all the hype, Facebook is mostly just a very popular photo-sharing Web site.
On average, users upload more than 250 million photos to Facebook every day.
Back when Facebook first started allowing users to tag each other in photos in 2006, user engagement took off like a rocket. Suddenly 70% of users started coming back every day, 85% every week.
Engagement has slowed down a bit since then, but it's still crazy high thanks mostly to people coming back to literally see what their friends and family are up to.
Stoop's next big challenge will be fixing Facebook photo-sharing through it's iPhone app. Right now, it's way too slow.
Mark Zuckerberg is constantly pushing the boundaries on user-privacy.
This has made Facebook very popular -- Zuckerberg usually knows what users want before they do -- but it has also made Facebook a nearly quarterly target of the press on privacy issues.
Global public policy boss Elliot Schrage is the sometimes sweet-talking, sometimes bullying man who fights for Facebook's reputation in the press and in the public's eye.
Facebook is so worried about the damage the press can do to its reputation over privacy issues that such a concern is actually listed as one of the company's 'risk factors' on its IPO filing.
Schrage simply cannot afford to fail.
Despite a 42% increase in inventory sold and an 18% increase in rates, Facebook ad revenues are actually decelerating.
Facebook ad sales boss Carolyn Everson has to turn that around if the company is going to justify even the conservative, $75 billion valuation at which Facebook is expected to IPO.
As Facebook's ad revenues decelerate, a growing part of its cash flow has become the money it generates from the games business.
How that works is other companies build games on the Facebook platform, and Facebook takes 30% of their revenues. This revenue stream went from $100 million in 2010 to $500 million in 2011.
The executive in charge of keeping the relationship healthy between the companies that make those games and Facebook is Sean Ryan.
Sean's biggest headache is dealing with Zynga, which is the biggest of those companies and generates more than 10% of all Facebook revenues.
This relationship is so material to Facebook's success, that Facebook had to file a notice to the SEC to explain it.
Serkan Piantino runs a big part of Facebook's engineering efforts in New York.
Traditionally, New York has been a backwater for big Silicon Valley firms, but that's changing.
Last year, for example, Facebook missed out on a key acquisition because it demanded the founders move west. They wanted to stay in New York, and ended up selling to another big Silicon Valley-based firm that let them stay.
Piantino is going to have to build a team that keeps that kind of thing from happening in the future. He's on his way.
'Serkan Piantino in the New York office has become pretty important,' says a source. 'He runs some pretty important engineering and keeps getting more and more responsibility.'
A source tells us engineering manager Ari Steinberg, who leads engineering at Facebook's Seattle office, 'was always a rock star.'
Apparently he 'bleeds blue.'
Seattle is an important engineering hub, and Facebook will need Steinberg's best as it recruits talent from Amazon and Microsoft.
Work at Facebook?
Friends with people who do?
Tell us the gossip. We'll keep it hush-hush.
Your millionaire's options will be safe ;-)
Reach: [email protected] or 646 376 6014
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.