Facebook Has Its Most Important Launch Ever On Thursday -- Here's What To Expect

Facebook is in a product funk, with no big hits since the “Like” button in April 2010.



But this Thursday at its F8 conference in San Francisco, the company has a chance to wow the crowds of developers and press, and set Facebook back on course to its goal of becoming the first trillion-dollar company.

Facebook is on a companywide push for the big day — platform director Katie Mitic looked physically exhausted when I mentioned F8 to her last week, and other execs are calling it the biggest F8 ever.

So what’s on tap? Here’s everything we have heard and read about Facebook’s plans for F8.

