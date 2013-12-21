Facebook's Mobile-First Moves Are Paying Off With Developers

Mobile Insights is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers. Sign up for a free trial of BI Intelligence today.

: Mobile developers’ thoughts on Facebook have seen a complete turnaround. In a survey released yesterday, Appcelerator found that 66% of developers said they connect their mobile apps to Facebook. Twitter was at a distant second at 53%.

What’s interesting is that just over a year ago, two-thirds of developers told Appcelerator they thought Facebook was in danger of being disrupted by a mobile-first company.

Over the last year, Facebook has managed to embrace mobile and refashion itself as a mobile-centric company. First, and perhaps most importantly, in late 2012 the social network took a definitive stance in the battle between HTML5 and native apps. After early attempts to develop around HTML5, Facebook went native and said HTML5 was a mistake.

API AND ANALYTICS: But it’s not just the shift to native that has developers excited about connecting their apps to Facebook. The social network has made a concerted effort to offer developers readily accessible and mobile-optimised application programming interfaces (APIs) to build off of.

Finally, Facebook’s October acquisition of mobile analytics company Onavo scored big with developers. Now, when developers connect their apps through Facebook, Facebook can easily inform developers of how well their apps are performing with Facebook users, thanks to Onavo’s analytics technology. (Appcelerator)

In other news…

*BREAKING: BlackBerry reports even bigger losses than expected, coverage by Business Insider’s Steve Kovach.

Popular global messaging application WhatsApp has pulled in another 50 million active users since October and is now up to 400 million. These 400 million MAUs send close to 16 million messages daily. (All Things Digital)

SEARCH AND DESTROY: Google’s annualized average advertising revenue per user during the third quarter of 2013 was about 10 times larger than that of Twitter. Google pulled in an ARPU of about $US30, while LinkedIn was in second place with an ARPU of almost $US9. These numbers show why Google’s insane stranglehold on the search market is so important. Search is still incredibly more valuable than other digital ad formats. (Enders Analysis via Twitter)

GOOD READ: The Day Google Had To ‘Start Over’ On Android, by Fred Volgelstein. (The Atlantic)

Instagram claims it was pleased with the early returns from its first few official advertisements, saying average ad recall was three-times higher and message awareness was up 10% among those exposed to the ads versus a control group. (Instagram)

Investors still have faith in Foursquare, as the company has raised another $US35 million in series D funding. Foursquare claims its total registered users has climbed to 45 million.

LAYERED MAPS: Speaking of location, Apple’s patent filing shows what it may have up its sleeve for its Maps app. One feature is the integration of data from sources like the Census. (Apple Insider)

Atheer Labs is launching a Google Glass competitor that will retail for just $US350. (Laptop Magazine)

Coors and Adidas were among the companies Mobile Marketer felt launched the top 10 location-based mobile advertising campaigns of 2013. (Mobile Marketer)

This is how Microsoft’s Windows Phone smartphone business turned the corner in 2013. (Paul Thurrott)

