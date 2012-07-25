How Mobile Ads Affected Facebook's Q2 Revenue

Photo: AdParlor

Facebook introduced its mobile-only ad option—they’re officially called “page like sponsored stories”—on June 5, so less than one month of sales’ data from mobile will be included in Facebook’s Q2 2012 earnings results on July 26.Nonetheless, the new mobile ads are already having a pronounced effect on Facebook’s business, according to AdParlor, a manager of Facebook ad campaigns.



They’re much more effective than ads that appear on desktop users’ screens for one thing: AdParlor saw click-through rates between 11 and 15 times greater than desktop, the company reports.

AdParlor put together this report on The State of Facebook Mobile Advertising based on 200 million of the 1 billion impressions it serves daily for clients such as American Express, LG, Audi, L’Oreal, Mindshare, Starcom, and OMD.

Disclosure: The author owns 30 shares of Facebook stock.

