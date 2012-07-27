Facebook's Mobile Ad Revenue: $500K Per Day

Photo: KK+

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said revenue from Sponsored Stories, the company’s news feed ad product, has a run-rate of about $1 million per day, half of which comes from mobile.He told Wall Street investors on the call:



“Sponsored Stories has a run rate of $1 million per day in revenue, and about half of that coming from mobile revenue.”

Assuming no growth, that would give Facebook about $182 million in mobile ad revenue over the course of a year.

COO Sheryl Sandberg added that Sponsored Stories perform much better than regular ads on both desktop and mobile.

Related:

How Mobile Ads Affected Facebook’s Q2 Revenue

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.