Facebook's Mobile Ad Revenue: $500K Per Day

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said revenue from Sponsored Stories, the company’s news feed ad product, has a run-rate of about $1 million per day, half of which comes from mobile.He told Wall Street investors on the call:
“Sponsored Stories has a run rate of $1 million per day in revenue, and about half of that coming from mobile revenue.”
Assuming no growth, that would give Facebook about $182 million in mobile ad revenue over the course of a year.
COO Sheryl Sandberg added that Sponsored Stories perform much better than regular ads on both desktop and mobile.
