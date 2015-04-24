This chart shows the most important thing about Facebook's $230 billion business

One thing that really stood out from Facebook’s earnings call on Wednesday was how quickly the company’s been turning itself into a mobile-centric business.

As seen in the chart below, put together by BI Intelligence, mobile now accounts for nearly three-quarters (73%) of Facebook’s total ad revenue. Considering almost all of Facebook’s sales comes through advertising, it’s clear mobile is driving Facebook’s business. Last year, only 57% of its revenue came through mobile advertising.

Mobile user growth is also quite impressive. Facebook saw a total of 798 million mobile daily active users on average last quarter, up 31% from the same period of last year. Monthly active users for mobile jumped 24% year-over-year to 1.25 billion last quarter.

There’s no question mobile ads are working for Facebook. But investors are still questioning whether video ads and Instagram ads can deliver the same kind of growth for Facebook, which is part of the reason why its stock slipped more than 2% in after-hours.

