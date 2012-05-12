CNBC Just Reported That Facebook's IPO Date Is Now Uncertain

CNBC just reported on air that Facebook’s IPO date is now uncertain.



The cable channel cited the pending SEC approval of its S-1 as the reason and indicated Facebook was the source of the news.

We can’t find the news anywhere else, and CNBC just took down its red breaking news bar at the top of its site.

Facebook has never officially stated its IPO date, but a lot of reports have said it will be on or around May 18.

Now, apparently not.

Facebook had no comment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.