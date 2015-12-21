Zuckerberg posted pictures of his daughter and dog dressed as 'Star Wars' characters

Mark Zuckerberg seems just as excited about the launch of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” this week as everybody else — judging by the two new pictures he posted on his personal Facebook page.

First of all, he dressed up his daughter Max as a jedi, surrounded by Star Wars related plushy toys, on December 17 with just a one line caption — “The force is strong with this one”:

The post has racked up nearly 3 million likes so far.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and wife Priscilla Chan announced on December 1, about the birth of their daughter Max, which is short for Maxima.

And it looks like they are having fun dressing her up as any other nerdy parent who loves Star Wars would.

On December 18, Zuckerberg then posted a picture of his Puli, a type of Hungarian sheepdog, Beast dressed as a Sith (basically a baddie). The picture was accompanied by just one line too — “Meanwhile, Beast

turned to the dark side”:

The post about Beast, who also has his own Facebook page, has around 440,000 likes so far.

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” opened globally this week and has made a quarter of a billion dollars worldwide so far.

