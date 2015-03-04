Why Mark Zuckerberg thinks everyone can learn something from Pixar

Pixar Pixar became a beloved staple of pop culture with its ‘Toy Story’ franchise.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s New Year’s resolution for 2015 was to read a new book every two weeks, discussing them along the way with the Facebook community.

His first four picks for “A Year in Books” have been in-depth looks at sociological issues like violence and the debate over vaccination, but his fifth pick is much lighter.

He’s chosen “Creativity, Inc.” by Pixar cofounder Ed Catmull and author Amy Wallace.

It tells the story of how Pixar became an animation legend with films that have together accumulated over $US8 billion in gross revenue and 27 Oscars, with Catmull’s personal insight along the way.

Zuckerberg explains his latest book selection on his personal Facebook page:

This book is written by the founder of Pixar and is about his experience building a culture that fosters creativity. His theory is that people are fundamentally creative, but many forces stand in the way of people being able to do their best work. I love reading first-hand accounts about how people build great companies like Pixar and nurture innovation and creativity. This should be inspiring to anyone looking to do the same, and hopefully there will be lessons we can apply to connecting the world!

Catmull is an introspective guy, and the book is filled with valuable wisdom on entrepreneurialism and management in addition to plenty of fun facts about Pixar.

“A Year in Books” so far:

