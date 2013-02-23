Facebook’s Long Graph Search To-Do List

Facebook’s Graph Search, a tool released in beta last month, sounds like it could permit users to tap the intelligence of friends, and friends of friends, and so on. Once on it, you should be able to get tips on restaurants, music and movies from people you trust, or people who went to certain schools, or lived in certain countries.



But what if the product is not quite ready? In some cases, search results might simply be disappointingly limited — for example, people who said on Facebook that they are from Japan “like” just two restaurants in New York City. That’s what Facebook engineer Mike Curtiss was able to pull up during a Graph Search demonstration for reporters on Thursday at the Facebook campus in Menlo Park, Calif.

