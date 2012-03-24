Facebook Is Charging $700,000 A Day For A Takeover Ad On Its Log Out Page

Facebook is asking advertisers to pay north of $700,000 every day to place an ad on its logout page, Ad Age reports, citing unnamed sources.



It is a huge page that is seen by millions of Facebook users every day, and it’s the only advertisement on the page. In fact, it’s pretty much the only thing on the page.

Facebook is starting to take a different approach to advertising, which traditionally uses a cost-per-click or cost-per-views model through services like Google and Facebook’s advertisements.

At $700,000 each day, this huge ad spot is worth about $256 million a year — assuming it stays at this price — which represents an extra 6.7 per cent of revenue growth (based off $3.7 billion in revenue in 2011).

Twitter is also takes a different approach to advertising by charging for promoted tweets and trends. They can charge up to $170,000 every day for a promoted trend that sits on the side of the website.

