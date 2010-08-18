Facebook's Location Product Could Be A Bigger Attack On Google And Yelp Than On Foursquare

Photo: jolieodell
Facebook is expected to unveil its long-awaited location-services product tomorrow at an event at Facebook HQ.What will it do? How will it work? We don’t know for sure, and the location/mobile industry-types we’ve bothered about it are either short on details or pretending they are.
But here’s one potential way Facebook’s location concept might work, based on our conversations:
- Every physical store or business would receive a Facebook “Page” the same way movies, bands, TV shows, brands, celebrities, etc. have today.
- You could “check-in” to that Page using Facebook. You might also potentially be able to check-in from other location-based services, such as Foursquare, Yelp, Loopt, Gowalla, etc., or push your check-ins to those services.
- It doesn’t seem like there would be any sort of game elements to Facebook’s location product — no “mayor,” “duke,” “badges,” etc. That seems too silly for Facebook.
- Facebook’s main goal would be to get local merchants into maintaining and promoting their Facebook pages, while then potentially advertising on Facebook. In this sense, Facebook’s location service could be a bigger threat to Google and Yelp than Foursquare, which has been focused so far on the mobile-app aspects of its service, and not the web.
- Facebook’s other big goal would be to pull in a massive amount of location data and do cool stuff with it.
Again, if this is it, it sounds like Facebook’s location service could be a bigger threat to Google and Yelp than Foursquare, especially if you’d be able to check-in to Facebook pages from the Foursquare app, or push your Facebook check-ins out to Foursquare.
And if Facebook were actually interested in attacking the big sites that generate revenue, it would be smart to go after Google and Yelp — and not Foursquare, which has buzz and is gaining in popularity, but doesn’t make much money and doesn’t have huge-scale, well-organised merchant participation.
But the devil is in the details, and we won’t know all of those until tomorrow.
