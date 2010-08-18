Facebook's Location Product Could Be A Bigger Attack On Google And Yelp Than On Foursquare

Photo: jolieodell

Facebook is expected to unveil its long-awaited location-services product tomorrow at an event at Facebook HQ.What will it do? How will it work? We don’t know for sure, and the location/mobile industry-types we’ve bothered about it are either short on details or pretending they are.



But here’s one potential way Facebook’s location concept might work, based on our conversations:

Every physical store or business would receive a Facebook “Page” the same way movies, bands, TV shows, brands, celebrities, etc. have today.

You could “check-in” to that Page using Facebook. You might also potentially be able to check-in from other location-based services, such as Foursquare, Yelp, Loopt, Gowalla, etc., or push your check-ins to those services.

It doesn’t seem like there would be any sort of game elements to Facebook’s location product — no “mayor,” “duke,” “badges,” etc. That seems too silly for Facebook.

Facebook’s main goal would be to get local merchants into maintaining and promoting their Facebook pages, while then potentially advertising on Facebook. In this sense, Facebook’s location service could be a bigger threat to Google and Yelp than Foursquare, which has been focused so far on the mobile-app aspects of its service, and not the web.

Facebook’s other big goal would be to pull in a massive amount of location data and do cool stuff with it.

Again, if this is it, it sounds like Facebook’s location service could be a bigger threat to Google and Yelp than Foursquare, especially if you’d be able to check-in to Facebook pages from the Foursquare app, or push your Facebook check-ins out to Foursquare.

And if Facebook were actually interested in attacking the big sites that generate revenue, it would be smart to go after Google and Yelp — and not Foursquare, which has buzz and is gaining in popularity, but doesn’t make much money and doesn’t have huge-scale, well-organised merchant participation.

But the devil is in the details, and we won’t know all of those until tomorrow.

