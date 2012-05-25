This Is Facebook's Secret Weapon For Making A Lot More Money

Photo: By Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

While the world was focused on Facebook’s stock trading for the first time on public markets, the company quietly announced the acquisition of Karma, a social gift giving mobile application.Karma, with just 16 employees, appeared to be another one of Facebook’s talent grabs.



It is not.

Karma was Facebook’s second biggest acquisition, going for a reported $80 million. It will be Facebook’s attempt to tackle the potentially lucrative market of social commerce.

Karma imports Facebook data about your friends. It then suggests gifts for those friends based on Facebook postings. It’s still in the early stages, but the potential for this application is huge. This could be a truly social e-commerce experience, posing a threat to Amazon, which dominates online retail.

Considering that Facebook’s ad business has not exactly blown the doors off, it’s smart to find new streams of revenue.

Karma is just starting, but it has a lot of promise. We’ve played with the app for a little bit and we were impressed. We think you will be too.

