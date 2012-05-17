Facebook's IPO Expected To Blow Google's Out Of The Water - Will Be The Largest VC Backed IPO Ever By 4X

Alyson Shontell
says Facebook is expected to smash three IPO records when it goes public.

Google holds the current record for the largest IPO by a venture backed company which was valued at $24.6 billion in 2004.

Facebook is expected to exceed that by about four times.

Thanks in part to Instagram, Facebook is also the “most active acquirer pre-IPO,” says Dow Jones.  It has purchased 13 VC-backed companies while private. Twitter is in a close second with 11 VC-backed acquisitions.

Facebook has also raised more money than any other VC-backed company to go public. It has raised $2.2 billion in equity financing. Clearwire follows in second place; it raised $1.2 billion before its IPO in 2007. Twitter has raised $1.1 billion.

