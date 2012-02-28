Facebook's IPO Could Earn The State Of California $2.45 Billion

Windfalls from the Palo Alto-based Facebook’s IPO could net the state of California $2.45 billion, and as much as $1.45 billion in 2012-2013 alone, Alexis Madrigal writes for The Atlantic.



These inexact estimates are taken from a report by California’s Legislative Analyst’s Office.

The money could go a long way toward helping California overcome a multi-billion dollar budget deficit.

