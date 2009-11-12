Facebook's iPhone God Quits Coding App Because He's Sick Of Apple's B.S.

Facebook’s iPhone app developer Joe Hewitt has moved onto another project at Facebook, leaving the world’s most popular iPhone app up to another developer.

“Time for me to try something new,” he announced on Twitter.

Why? Becayse he’s sick of Apple’s grip on its App Store. He tells TechCrunch:

My decision to stop iPhone development has had everything to do with Apple’s policies. I respect their right to manage their platform however they want, however I am philosophically opposed to the existence of their review process. I am very concerned that they are setting a horrible precedent for other software platforms, and soon gatekeepers will start infesting the lives of every software developer.

The web is still unrestricted and free, and so I am returning to my roots as a web developer. In the long term, I would like to be able to say that I helped to make the web the best mobile platform available, rather than being part of the transition to a world where every developer must go through a middleman to get their software in the hands of users.

Well, OK. Everyone’s entitled to their opinion, we suppose, and now Hewitt can try something new at Facebook. He’s already built a cool product that 17 million people use — that’s pretty nice. (More important to Facebook: We don’t see any evidence that Apple was trying to prevent Facebook from doing anything specific with its app. Let us know if that’s wrong.)

Hewitt didn’t give specifics this time for his anti-Apple sentiment, but much of it can probably be traced back to an essay he wrote about the iPhone app approval process earlier this year, called “Innocent Until Proven Guilty.” He basically calls for Apple to disband its app approval process, something it probably has no interest in doing.

