Facebook's iPhone App Got A Huge Upgrade

Photo: Kevin Smith, Business Insider

Facebook just updated its iOS app to feature in-app video recording and sharing, as well as voice messages.The voice messages feature, which lets users send messages up to 60 seconds long, previously only lived within Facebook’s standalone Messenger app, but is now a part of Facebook’s official app. But the free voice calling feature has not been added to the app.



As part of the update, there’s also an improved Nearby tab.

Check out some screenshots below.

Voice recording feature

Photo: Facebook/Screenshot

Photo: Facebook/Screenshot

