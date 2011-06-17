Facebook's iPad App Is Almost Ready To Go

More than a year after Apple introduced the iPad, Facebook is finally getting around to releasing an app for it.



Nick Bilton at the New York Times reports that the app has been in development for almost a year, with Mark Zuckerberg taking a personal interest in its design.

The Chat and Groups features have apparently been tweaked for the iPad, and it users will be able to upload photos and videos from the iPad’s camera directly to Facebook.

It all sounds very similar to the Facebook app for Android tablets — and the Facebook iPhone app, for that matter — but it’s nice to see this glaring gap finally filled.

Bilton also reports that Facebook is redesigning its Web site for the iPad as well.

That redesigned Web site might be part of Facebook’s reported plan to redesign itself as a full Web-based mobile platform, where users can download other apps, buy items with Facebook Credits, and so on.

Facebook is also reportedly getting some sort of new photo-sharing feature as well. Looks like a busy summer down in Palo Alto.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.