We’re waiting for Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to address Wall Street analysts on his $US19 billion acquisition today of WhatsApp, the messaging app.

The stock declined more than 2% after hours on the news.

Zuckerberg: “The combo of whatsapp and FB will allows us to connect more people around the world … Facebook is becoming a mobile company … 945 million use mobile product every month … WhatsApp fits this vision perfectly … strengthen both services …

WA has strong engagement and rapid growth … it doesn’t get as much attn in the US as it deserves

Only app we’ve ever seen with higher engagement than FB itself

1 mm signups per day

we believe WA will reach 1 billion in next 5 yrs.

Successful subs model in place already.

Simple, fast reliable and a great experience.

People use WA as a replacement for SMS.

FB messages not used in real time.

Part of mission is to deliver basic internet services all over the entire world.

WA had every option in th world so im thrilled they chose us.

Personal note: Ive known Jan for a long time. Jan’s team has done amazing work over the last 5 yrs.

Jan: I’m delighted. … incredible moment for me and entire team. I want to thank them.

Our goal was to build a platform for everyone on every platform on every phone.

19 bn messages a day sent on WA. 16 million photos.

FB lets us reach even more people, offers more functionality.

I’ve known Mark for a number of years … admired … FB is a model for our company. Gratified we can keep the team together.

David Ebersman: Offer will vest over 4 years … already approved by WA shareholders. Close later in 2014. 450 mm people using service ea month, 70pc active every day.

WA will deliver sign returns for shareholders over long term.

Q&A:

How did deal come about?

Zuck: Jan have known each other for a couple of years … 11 days ago, last Sunday evening, I proposed if we joined together it would really connect the rest of the world. he thought about it and over the course of the week he said he was interested … then we got the price later in the week and came to terms … we dec to go foeard from there.

WA will operate independently. We want to do this the same way did Instagram. This is obvs a bigger scale. … it really can work. Kevin (Systrom) has gotten a huge amount of value from using the FB infrastructure … that will be the model here too. … we’re not going to push v much.

