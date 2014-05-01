Facebook's Impressive Suite Of Mobile Applications

Earlier this week, we published a chart showing Google’s incredible opportunity based on all the billion user properties it owns. Today, we present Facebook’s version of the same chart.

Right now, Facebook’s apps don’t have 1 billion users. But, it’s not hard to imagine WhatsApp and Instagram getting there eventually. And unlike Chrome, or Android, for Google, it’s not hard to envision Facebook’s applications making a lot money.

Chart by Statista for Business Insider.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.