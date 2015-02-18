Facebook: We are working on virtual reality apps

Re/Code Facebook’s chief product officer Chris Cox.

Facebook’s VP of product Chris Cox has given us a little — if vague — glimpse as to what Facebook plans to do on the virtual reality front, following its $US2 billion acquisition of Oculus VR last year.

Speaking at Re/Code’s Code/Media conference in California on Tuesday, Cox said “We’re working on apps for VR.”

The notion is that users will be able to share their current environment with their friends, “a fuller immersive picture of what you’re doing” than simple photos and texts.

“You’ll do it, Beyoncé will do it,” Cox continued, although he added that it won’t be happening any time soon.

“We are probably a long way from everybody having those headsets,” Cox said.

Earlier on in the interview Cox described some of the cool film demos he had personally tried out on the Oculus Rift headset so far, including applications that allows you to fly with the Blue Angels, looking left and right to see the pilots moving around in their aeroplanes. Another lets you visit Mongolia and sit around a smokey fire, watching a woman make food.

