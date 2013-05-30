How Marketers Can Take Advantage Of Facebook's Graph Search

Facebook launched Graph Search earlier this year, to add a new “social” layer to the way people seek out information.
Graph Search allows people to get answers to questions like, what are my friends’ favourite movies? Or what sushi restaurants do my friends like?
It’s not clear, however, why this might be useful to marketers. Advertisers are used to traditional search advertising, in which they serve ads alongside the results people get when they search for things they want online. But Facebook hasn’t really rolled out a full-fledged Graph Search product yet.
So marketers are left trying to figure out how to optimise their Facebook Pages to appear high in Graph Search results.
We asked Simply Measured, a social media analytics company, to walk us through a test case, using its own Facebook page as an example.
Demographics give you an idea of who's reading you. In this case, the marketer should favour content targeted at women in the Northwestern states. Simply Measured is based in Seattle, so this makes sense.
You want as many page mentions and user posts as possible. The former is a mere mention of your brand anywhere on Facebook, the latter is a post by a user on your brand's wall. The more shared your content is, the higher you will rank in Graph Search.
