Facebook's 'Graph Search' Might Start An Un-Liking Rebellion

While Facebook’s new “Graph Search” feature — which allows users to search through their friends’ interests based — is pegged to save the “Like”, some digital experts are worried that it might actually incite a mass unliking revolution.Facebook explains that, “With Graph Search, people can search the social graph by looking for things like ‘sushi restaurants that my friends have been to in Los Angeles,’ ‘hotels near the Eiffel Tower,’ or ‘TV shows my friends like.'”



The problem is, while you might have loved “One Tree Hill” in high school, it probably isn’t the best representation of your current television taste. And while you might not remember “Liking” something three years ago, your friends will be able to find out with the click of a button.

Principal eMarketer analyst Dbera Aho Williamson told Ad Age:

“Facebook has certainly put all the right capability in for people to control their privacy, but what I don’t think people have anticipated is that things you posted five or three years ago that may be embarrassing or not reflective of who you are right now can be turned up in search…We’ll probably see a mass unliking and untagging event as this new search feature rolls out.”

